Custom Date format to comply with Canadian Food Regulations

I hope that this is in the right forum.
I need to be able to convert dates from excel native format to the following (yy mm dd):
08 JA 30 is 2008 January 30th
15 AL 24 is 2015 April 24th
Where the month letters are as follows:
January: JA
February: FE
March: MR
April: AL
May: MA
June: JN
July: JL
August: AU
September: SE
October: OC
November: NO
December: DE
I have searched for an answer to this but have not been able to find an answer. The weird thing is that this format is the law in Canada for food labeling but no one seems to have ever enquired how to do it.
Can anyone help me?
