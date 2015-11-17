+ Reply to Thread
Custom Date format to comply with Canadian Food Regulations

  #1
    cdntester
    Registered User
    Join Date
    11-17-2015
    Location
    Canada
    MS-Off Ver
    ms excel 2007
    Posts
    3

    Custom Date format to comply with Canadian Food Regulations

    I hope that this is in the right forum.

    I need to be able to convert dates from excel native format to the following (yy mm dd):

    08 JA 30 is 2008 January 30th
    15 AL 24 is 2015 April 24th


    Where the month letters are as follows:
    January: JA
    February: FE
    March: MR
    April: AL
    May: MA
    June: JN
    July: JL
    August: AU
    September: SE
    October: OC
    November: NO
    December: DE

    I have searched for an answer to this but have not been able to find an answer. The weird thing is that this format is the law in Canada for food labeling but no one seems to have ever enquired how to do it.

    Can anyone help me?
  #2
    bebo021999
    Forum Expert bebo021999's Avatar
    Join Date
    07-22-2011
    Location
    Vietnam
    MS-Off Ver
    Excel 2016
    Posts
    9,633

    Re: Custom Date format to comply with Canadian Food Regulations

    With A1 is short date in text

    =DATE(20&LEFT(A1,2),LOOKUP(MID(A1,4,2),{"AL","AU","DE","FE","JA","JN","JL","MA","MR","NO","OC","SE"},{4,8,12,2,1,6,7,5,3,11,10,9}),RIGHT(A1,2))

    Note: This about converting 08 JA 30 to 30 JAN 2008 (if you are interresting in)
    Quang PT
  #3
    p24leclerc
    Forum Expert p24leclerc's Avatar
    Join Date
    07-05-2010
    Location
    Québec
    MS-Off Ver
    Excel 2021
    Posts
    2,081

    Re: Custom Date format to comply with Canadian Food Regulations

    How about this formula:
    Please Login or Register  to view this content.
  #4
    cdntester
    Registered User
    Join Date
    11-17-2015
    Location
    Canada
    MS-Off Ver
    ms excel 2007
    Posts
    3

    Re: Custom Date format to comply with Canadian Food Regulations

    IT WORKS!!!!!
    =TEXT(A1,"yy")&" " &CHOOSE(MONTH(A1),"JA","FE","MR","AL","MA","JN","JL","AU","SE","OC","NO","DE")&" "&DAY(A1)

    Thank You !!!!!
    I think this will help many people in the future!!!!!
  #5
    MrShorty
    Forum Guru
    Join Date
    04-13-2005
    Location
    North America
    MS-Off Ver
    2002/XP and 2007
    Posts
    16,191

    Re: Custom Date format to comply with Canadian Food Regulations

    I don't know if it really applies to what you are doing, but one thing I would point out about Pierre's formula -- it converts a regular date serial number into a text string, which will not be easily used in other calculations. I would recommend that this sort of formula be used as a "dead end" type of thing. If you need this result to be used in other date/time calculations, keep a "copy" of the cell in regular Excel date/time format.
  #6
    cdntester
    Registered User
    Join Date
    11-17-2015
    Location
    Canada
    MS-Off Ver
    ms excel 2007
    Posts
    3

    Re: Custom Date format to comply with Canadian Food Regulations

    Thanks for the follow up.

    Indeed there will be no further calculations. An external program will take the text contents of the cell and use it to print the date.

    Again, many
    Thanks
